Full Show Podcast for June 14, 2024 – Live from Osceola, IA!

We’re broadcasting live from Osceola, Iowa and have a truly insane show! Join us for this kooky show where Tom loses his mind, Josh and Chick’s hockey bet, impending lawsuits, and Jeff Oskay with What You Failed To Mention News!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.