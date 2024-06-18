Full Show Podcast for June 17, 2024

We’re back from our live shows in Iowa and we learn about all of the mishaps from the weekend! Greg Warren joins us on the show to give The Warren Report on Alexander Graham Bell. Plus we talk loose camels in a theme park, Chick’s horror plane ride, and Tom and Pat magooing around Iowa!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.