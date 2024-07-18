Full Show Podcast for July 18, 2024

Al Jackson joins us today to give Tom a lesson in being hip! We’re also joined by John Bommarito and Jeb Burton to talk about the Brickyard 400! Plus we talk Jess the White Trash Queen, Brother Christmas, and the Goldilocks Zone for bowel movements!

