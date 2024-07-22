Full Show Podcast for July 22, 2024

Tom, Kristi, Pat, and Willie are out? This show will surely go off the rails… or perhaps stay on them for the first time! We’re joined by comedians Reno Collier with his Country Fried Take and Greg Warren with The Warren Report on Duct Tape! Plus we talk nosebleeds, soap made of body fat, and Jess the Whittler!

