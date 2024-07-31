Full Show Podcast for July 31, 2024

Today we’re joined by the hilarious Alli Breen and Scorched Earth Jessica Alsman for another edition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk ugly tomatoes, Tom insulting a listener who says he talks to much, and where kayaks come from!

