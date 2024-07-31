Full Show Podcast for July 31, 2024

Posted on July 31, 2024

Today we’re joined by the hilarious Alli Breen and Scorched Earth Jessica Alsman for another edition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk ugly tomatoes, Tom insulting a listener who says he talks to much, and where kayaks come from!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.