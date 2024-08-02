Full Show Podcast for August 2, 2024

We’re live from the Indiana State Fair! Joining us on the show today is Oreo Jones and the DEI Band, Jeff Oskay with What You Failed To Mention News, and an audience member to cause more havoc with the FCC! Plus we talk how to brush your teeth, Tom’s attempt at being a different kind of DJ, and trying food at the Fair!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.