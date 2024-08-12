Full Show for August 9, 2024

Today we are joined by one of our favorite comedians, Chad Daniels whose new Netflix Special, Empty Nesters is out NOW!! Comedian Kelsey Cook’s new special The Hustler is available on Hulu also joins us in studio. Finally, we’re joined via Zoom by Magician Justin Willman who amazes us with yet another amazing trick.

🔥 Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch the show live or on demand. – www.youtube.com/@bobandtomshow

✅ Listen to the full show podcast by searching “The BOB & TOM SHOW” in your podcast app – apple.co/bobandtom

👉 Go commercial-free on the full show video or audio podcast with B&T VIP! – Bobandtom.com/VIP

🎙 Find your local station here. – bobandtom.com/stations

📱 Get the Bob and Tom mobile app on iOS or Android and listen to a 24/7 live stream of the show – bobandtom.com/app