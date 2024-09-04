Dude Wipes Co-Founder Ryan Meegan Talks Dumpkin Spice and Shark Tank Success

Ryan Meegan, one of the co-founders of Dude Wipes, joins us and discusses the brand’s latest Dumpkin Spice wipes, their journey from a small startup to Shark Tank success, and hilarious stories behind their unique marketing campaigns. From their partnership with the Cleveland Browns to the launch of new scents like Mint Chill and Shea Butter Smooth, Ryan shares the fun and challenges of creating a product that’s taken the hygiene world by storm. Plus, hear about their upcoming holiday-themed “Dingle Bells” wipes and the story behind their viral UFC sponsorship.