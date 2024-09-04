Inside the NFL’s Most Talked-About Player: Author Ian O’Connor on Aaron Rodgers

Author Ian O’Connor, who penned “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers” joins us. Discover the untold stories from Ian’s interviews with over 250 people close to Rodgers, and his eventual face-to-face meeting with Aaron in Malibu. From the quarterback’s transformative experiences during the pandemic to his controversial darkness retreat, and even his attempt at family reconciliation, this discussion sheds light on the complexities of one of football’s most intriguing figures. Plus, Ian shares insights into Rodgers’ unique relationship with the media and his chances with the New York Jets.