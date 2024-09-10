Falcons Fumbles, Tyreek Trouble, and NFL Kickoff Confusion with Costaki Economopoulos of All Pro Lines

Costaki Economopoulos of All Pro Lines joins us to deliver jokes on the latest NFL news, including the Atlanta Falcons’ disastrous game against the Steelers and their inability to stop TJ Watt. Costaki also tackles Tyreek Hill’s off-field troubles, his impressive 80-yard touchdown, and his many children. They move on to roast the Carolina Panthers after a brutal loss and poke fun at the New York Giants for letting Saquon Barkley walk to the Eagles. The crew also gives their thoughts on the confusing new NFL kickoff rule and wraps up by promoting Costaki’s upcoming comedy shows in Idaho.