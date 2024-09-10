Frank Caliendo Talks Upcoming Shows, Voice Impressions, and the Challenges of AI in Comedy

Comedian Frank Caliendo discusses his upcoming performances in Davenport, Iowa, Milwaukee, and BYU in Idaho, where he promises a clean show tailored to the audience. Frank shares his thoughts on being passed over for the role of John Madden in a movie, jokes about navigating social media reactions, and dives deep into his famous voice impressions, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brett Favre, and John Malkovich. He also reflects on the evolving role of AI in the entertainment industry, especially in voice acting, and recounts a funny story about being asked to sing as John Madden for a Christmas commercial. Lastly, Frank compares his club performances with theater shows, explaining how smaller venues allow him more room for improvisation and experimentation.