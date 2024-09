Comedian Costaki Economopoulos of All Pro Lines jokes about his Atlanta Falcons, Washington’s rookie quarterback Jaden Daniels, and the rare NFL game with no punts or turnovers. The crew cracks jokes about NFL players like Andy Dalton, Deshaun Watson, and the Scopes Monkey Trial. Costaki also shares details about his upcoming Ron Sexton memorial comedy show at the Belterra Casino in Florence, Indiana, benefiting comedians battling addiction. (DonnieBaker.com)