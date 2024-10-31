Chick’s Shoe In of the Week – Week 9

It is time for Chick McGee’s Shoe In of the Week for pro football week 9! This week, a combative Chick takes on Terry from Bakersfield, CA. You can pick the winners of this week’s pro football games for a chance to win a $500 Steven Singer Jewelers gift card and the opportunity to take on Chick! Enter to win here: https://bobandtom.com/contest

AD Steven Singer is a real jeweler you can trust. No phony sales or pricing games. Just the Perfect Price every day. Experience the difference at Steven Singer Jewelers. ihatestevensinger.com