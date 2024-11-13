John Feinstein on His 50th Book ‘The Ancient Eight,’ Ivy League Football and Bob Knight

Legendary sports writer John Feinstein joins us as he discusses his milestone 50th book, The Ancient Eight. John shares why he chose to spotlight Ivy League football, a lesser-covered yet fascinating realm of college sports. With 82 interviews, John delves into the unique stories of student-athletes balancing rigorous academics with their love for the game. John also reflects on his relationship with Coach Bob Knight after Season on the Brink, the enduring legacy of Ivy League stars like Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the challenges of writing candid sports biographies. Plus, he gives insight into his writing process, the evolution of college sports, and why he won’t be writing a Tiger Woods book anytime soon.