The BOB & TOM Show – November 22, 2024

Posted on November 22, 2024

Today on the show we have Jess Hooker and her delicious offerings. It’s also News We Failed To Mention with Comedian Jeff Oskay.

🔥 Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch the show live or on demand. – www.youtube.com/@bobandtomshow

✅ Listen to the full show podcast by searching “The BOB & TOM SHOW” in your podcast app – apple.co/bobandtom

👉 Go commercial-free on the full show video or audio podcast with B&T VIP! – Bobandtom.com/VIP

🎙 Find your local station here. – bobandtom.com/stations

📱 Get the Bob and Tom mobile app on iOS or Android and listen to a 24/7 live stream of the show – bobandtom.com/app