Comedian Al Jackson returns to discuss everything from his grandmother’s plastic-covered couches to where he’d take a date for fast food. Al defends his “couch jacket” and recalls growing up in Shaker Heights with rooms you couldn’t enter. He weighs in on the best fast food spots for a first date, dives into the curious world of McDonald’s ice cream machines, and shares his thoughts on Chick-fil-A’s efficient drive-throughs.