Costaki Economopoulos “Drops” a New Album, Talks Thanksgiving Traditions, and Roasts Football Teams

Costaki Economopoulos is about to “drop” a brand-new comedy album, Playing in Peoria! Recorded at the legendary Jukebox Comedy Club (a place he lovingly describes as “perfect if you don’t see it with the lights on”), this album will be released on Thursday. Costaki talks about his Thanksgiving plans, featuring a mix of American classics and Greek staples like baklava—because nothing says “pilgrim vibes” like a flaky, syrupy dessert. He then shares his football “expert” analysis, from roasting snowy games to throwing shade at Aaron Rodgers and the New York Giants.