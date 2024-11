Neil deGrasse Tyson joins the show and reveals his undefeated high school wrestling streak, a cosmic crash course on infinity, the universe’s edges, and why he won’t settle for a “two-dime trip” into space like those billionaire joyrides.

We dive into his newly re-released book, Merlin’s Tour of the Universe, where an alien named Merlin spills the tea on Earth’s history. Neil shares his favorite accurate and joyfully inaccurate space movies and even critiques 2001: A Space Odyssey.