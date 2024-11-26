The BOB & TOM Show – November 26, 2024

Posted on November 26, 2024

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins us today to talk about his new book, Merlin’s Tour of the Universe. Comedian Costaki Economopoulos joins us with NFL jokes.

🔥 Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch the show live or on demand. – www.youtube.com/@bobandtomshow

✅ Listen to the full show podcast by searching “The BOB & TOM SHOW” in your podcast app – apple.co/bobandtom

👉 Go commercial-free on the full show video or audio podcast with B&T VIP! – Bobandtom.com/VIP

🎙 Find your local station here. – bobandtom.com/stations

📱 Get the Bob and Tom mobile app on iOS or Android and listen to a 24/7 live stream of the show – bobandtom.com/app