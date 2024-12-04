Former MLB Pitcher Drew Storen on Field of Dreams Bourbon and Throwing 100 MPH

Former MLB pitcher Drew Storen stops by to talk about Field of Dreams Bourbon Whiskey—and this isn’t just any bottle. Each one features a hidden collectible cap honoring legendary players like Satchel Paige, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and Stan “The Man” Musial. Plus, there’s a cap featuring Pat Venditte, baseball’s first switch pitcher, who inspired a new MLB rule!

Drew spills behind-the-scenes stories about creating the Player Series, including how Mario Mendoza’s son reached out to get his dad featured on a cap, and shares a hilarious tale of chewing gum battles in the bullpen. And for the collectors, the bottle design is a nostalgic nod to the classic 1987 Topps baseball cards—perfect for grown-ups who still love to collect.

Drew also reminisces about throwing 100 MPH (yes, he has the screenshot to prove it), rookie hazing rituals, and why he still loves baseball… just not too much after all those years in the majors.

🎩 Check out Field of Dreams Bourbon and collect your own legendary caps at DrinkFieldOfDreams.com.