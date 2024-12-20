NFL Legend Joe Theismann Talks Notre Dame vs. IU, College Football Changes, and Wild NFL Stories

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Theismann joins the show for a wide-ranging and insightful conversation. He shares his thoughts on Notre Dame’s upcoming big game with the IU Hoosiers, reflects on his own college recruitment journey, and gives his honest take on the transfer portal and NIL deals in college football. Joe reveals behind-the-scenes stories from his playing days, including hilarious tales of “sticky” footballs, kicker drama, and his run-ins with legendary referees. Plus, hear why he thinks players dropping the ball before the end zone is a baffling trend, his secrets for staying fit, and what he’d do differently if he could relive his NFL career. This one’s packed with classic stories and thoughtful reflections from a true football icon.