Comedian Reno Collier stops by to share his family holiday plans and the latest on his book Country Fried Takes. Hear Reno’s take on holiday chaos, from grocery store checkouts to elementary school band concerts gone wrong. He even reads a fan-favorite Christmas excerpt from his book, delivering laughs and relatable moments about the people we all encounter during the season. Get the scoop on his holiday road trip with his mom, complete with fried chicken and 10 hours of bonding.