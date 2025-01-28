Ask Alli – Josh The Trophy Husband

Welcome to Ask Alli, the show where we dive into the most interesting and sometimes challenging love and relationship questions from our listeners! In this episode, we tackle some juicy topics:

💍 A wife wants to hire an escort – Is it a red flag or just a new way to spice things up in her marriage? We discuss the complexities of this situation.

👫 A guy wants to have a threesome with his lady – Is this a fun fantasy or a recipe for disaster? We give our thoughts on navigating this request in a relationship.

❤️ My ex is getting divorced and wants to get back together – Should you rekindle an old flame, or is it best to leave the past behind? We explore the pros and cons of reuniting with an ex.

Tune in for candid advice, relationship tips, and a dose of humor as we answer these challenging questions!