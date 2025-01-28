“Bigfoot Is Fake, Aliens Are Real? | Chick’s Mom’s Crush on Wrestler Pancho Villa

In this hilarious and chaotic episode, we dive into wild debates and even wilder stories! 🛸👣

Is Bigfoot real, or just a hoax? Chick passionately argues why Bigfoot is 100% fake while Josh insists aliens are absolutely out there!

Chick spills the tea on his mom’s unique celebrity crush—wrestling legend Pancho Villa (yes, you read that right). 🤼‍♂️

Josh takes us on a joyride as he recounts his favorite moments stealing golf carts. 🚐💨

Join us for laughs, questionable opinions, and unexpected tangents. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more crazy stories and debates! 🤩