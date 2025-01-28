“Heywood Banks on Bob Dylan, Dustin Nickerson’s Comedy Debut, & Joe Theismann Talks Playoffs!”

Comedian Heywood Banks, Dustin Nickerson, & Joe Theismann Talk Music, Comedy, and NFL Playoffs!

In this hilarious and action-packed episode, we are joined by a star-studded lineup:

🎤 Heywood Banks, the legendary comedian, brings the laughs with his brand-new song about the iconic Bob Dylan. Get ready for some great music and even better comedy as Heywood delivers his signature wit and humor.

😂 Dustin Nickerson, one of the funniest stand-up comedians in the industry, makes his first appearance on the show! Don’t miss his debut as he shares hilarious stories and jokes that will have you rolling with laughter.

🏈 Joe Theismann, NFL legend and Super Bowl champion, joins us to talk about the Washington Commanders’ upcoming playoff game. Get insider insights, predictions, and all things football as we break down the big game!