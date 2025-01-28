It’s Pizza Time! What Are Your Go-To Toppings?

A recent study reveals that 1 in 7 people haven’t changed their pizza topping in the last 5 years—which begs the question: What are your go-to pizza toppings? 🍕 In this hilarious segment on the BOB & TOM Show, comedian Josh Arnold shares his thoughts and offers his own favorite pizza topping combos.

Whether you’re a pepperoni lover, a fan of mushrooms, or you prefer something more adventurous, this episode has something for everyone! Tune in to hear all the fun and hilarious takes on pizza toppings and why some people just can’t switch it up.