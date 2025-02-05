🔥 Ask Alli: My Boyfriend Named His Dog After His Ex🔥

Today’s Ask Alli was a rollercoaster of wild relationship dilemmas, unexpected date disasters, and some seriously awkward moments. Here’s a sneak peek of what we covered:
💌 A guy who named his new dog after his serious college ex—uh, awkward much?
🍽️ Third date shocker: She showed up with three friends, and he picked up the tab!
🧼 Why does a 42-year-old man only own dish soap and leave dental floss on a doorknob?!
💰 Smoking hot girlfriend vs. smoking rich boyfriend drama at the hotel pool.
🤔 Nine-month dry spell in a marriage—who should make the first move?
🔥 Is my girlfriend kinky? Should I even ask?