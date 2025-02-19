Chick Hates His Poster, Fat Elvis Song & Josh’s Potato Joke | BOB & TOM

In this hilarious BOB & TOM Show episode, Tom unveils his new poster for an upcoming show in Riverside, Iowa, but Chick is not a fan of his own picture on it.Pat Godwin serenades us with his funny “Fat Elvis” song. Tom takes a trip down memory lane, sharing stories about DJing his high school dances. Plus, profane fortune cookies make headlines, and Josh delivers his classic potato joke! Don’t miss this wild ride of comedy and good times. #BOBandTOMShow #Comedy #FatElvis #RockandRoll #Phish #FortuneCookies #JoshJokes