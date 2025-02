Hooters is going bankrupt?! 🍗💸 Plus, Yugo is making a comeback—yes, that Yugo. We revisit the tragic 1989 Mackinac Bridge accident, Josh’s family Yugo stories, and one sexual thing we’d never do again. 👀

🔥 Subscribe for more! | 💬 Would you buy a new Yugo?

Hooters #Yugo #MackinacBridge