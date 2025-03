Doc Whiskey drops a poem, Willie can’t drive stick, and Josh once hit the McDonald’s drive-thru—in Driver’s Ed! 🚗🍔 We rename ourselves as restaurant items (Crusty Lee, Ace Potato, Joshy Jerk Chicken), Tom trashes green room decorum, Ed Septic visits the Dominican, and Pat Godwin brings St. Patrick’s Day cheer! 🍀🎶