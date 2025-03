It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and only Josh & Tom remembered to wear green! 🍀 We dive into some classic Irish sayings, hear about Chick freezing at a parade, and witness Pat with McGee’s very generous pour. But the real kicker? A woman claims she had a corgasm at the gym—Tom’s not buying it! 😂 Plus, the joke of the day and more hilarious moments you don’t want to miss!