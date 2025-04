Comedian Dustin Nickerson joins The BOB & TOM Show for a hilarious and heartfelt conversation about life as a dad, raising teenagers, and the wild world of youth track meets. From being a former track star to now cheering from the sidelines, Dustin breaks down the ups, downs, and weird smells of parenting teens. He also shares the story behind his wedding tattoo—yes, it’s as romantic and ridiculous as it sounds.