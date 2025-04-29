IT’S SEXY TIME! Answering Your Love & Relationship Questions

Get ready for another spicy episode of Sexy Time where Alli dives into your wildest, most personal relationship and sex letters. This week’s topics are all over the map—from toxic relationships and commitment fears to steamy hookups and awkward in-laws. 👀💌 We talk: When your friend’s boyfriend is the one you want 😬 Marriage talk and therapy standoffs – does love need a therapist? Crazy sex with a Christian guy – moving too fast? Dating a married man – waiting for the explosion… Boyfriend’s creepy dad – is he just “friendly”? Sex club pressure – how to say NO without killing the vibe.