Who would win in a fight — 100 average guys or one angry gorilla? We’re also joined by the incredibly funny Nick Swardson, who drops in to share details about his upcoming comedy shows.
Meanwhile, Pat Godwin attempts to perform his new hit song “Hotel Pool” but the interruptions come fast and furious from the rest of the gang — and the result is classic chaos.
100 Men vs a Gorilla + Nick Swardson Joins Us
Who would win in a fight — 100 average guys or one angry gorilla? We’re also joined by the incredibly funny Nick Swardson, who drops in to share details about his upcoming comedy shows.