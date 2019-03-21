Tom Griswold’s Moving Riley Children’s Hospital Story

Hear Tom Griswold, host of The Bob and Tom Show, recount his recent experience at Riley Hospital with his 4-year-old daughter, Finn.

Together, we can make a difference, we can give back to our community and improve a young person’s life. On Friday, March 22, Omnisource presents the Q95 Bob & Tom Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon benefitting Riley Children’s Hospital. Bob and Tom will be on the radio from 6am to 6pm playing classic Bob and Tom bits, cranking great classic rock, and driving donations to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital.

