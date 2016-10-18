Tom asks comedian Chad Zumock about his high school reunion, but the real question is “What is wrong with Tom?”
Jeff Vibbert joins us to read the funniest tweets in the world of the internet.
We try to answer “What makes Chick McGee happy?”
Mike Birbiglia describes directing a movie for us while discussing his new film “Don’t Think Twice.”
Comedian Dwight Slade shows us what happens when reality meets romance.
Bob Zany reports live from the BOB & TOM NAPA Studios.
Chick Reacts to a Woman that Predicts the Future With Asparagus with Ralph Harris and Dwight Slade.
Our twitter correspondent Vibbs pops in to read funny tweets.
Kristi Lee describes going to the movie alone. Our guest is Chris Bowers .
Both Donnie Baker and Morgan Freeman call in to share their thoughts on the new trend of sex robots.