Kristi Lee describes going to the movie alone. Our guest is Chris Bowers.
Kristi Lee describes going to the movie alone. Our guest is Chris Bowers.
Both Donnie Baker and Morgan Freeman call in to share their thoughts on the new trend of sex robots.
Doug LaDouche for President
Watch as Josh Arnold and Jeff Vibbert tour a haunted house, and Chick McGee gets in on the act.
Tom, Chick, Kristi, and Josh get together and cook a Blue Apron meal: Korean Pork Tacos. Get 3 meals free on your first order at https://www.blueapron.com/bobandtom.
Josh Arnold visits a convention for horror movie enthusiasts.
Comedian Al Jackson and Kristi Lee take a deep freeze in a Cryogenic chamber.
Kristi Lee and Josh Arnold visit the state fair to ride rides, but things go wrong when Kristi leaves Josh alone.
Vibbert wakes up REO Speedwagon on their tour bus before their interview.