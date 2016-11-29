Doug LaDouche for President
Watch as Josh Arnold and Jeff Vibbert tour a haunted house, and Chick McGee gets in on the act.
Tom, Chick, Kristi, and Josh get together and cook a Blue Apron meal: Korean Pork Tacos. Get 3 meals free on your first order at https://www.blueapron.com/bobandtom.
Josh Arnold visits a convention for horror movie enthusiasts.
Comedian Al Jackson and Kristi Lee take a deep freeze in a Cryogenic chamber.
Kristi Lee and Josh Arnold visit the state fair to ride rides, but things go wrong when Kristi leaves Josh alone.
Vibbert wakes up REO Speedwagon on their tour bus before their interview.
We wax Josh Arnold. All of him.
Josh Kaufman performs his new single Truth Be Told live. Get his new EP! http://www.joshkaufmanmusic.com