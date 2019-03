We are joined by comedians Steve Rannazzisi and Brent Terhune. We dive deep into Chick’s underwear drawer, which leads us to an odd fact about Kristi and her undergarments. A 104-year-old woman goes to prison, and the inevitable joke takes place. The crew shares their favorite fair food in anticipation of summertime. Tom takes a break in the middle of the show. Brent Terhune talks about performing at a nudist colony.