Jess Hooker stops by to drill deep on some of our most cringe moments. Chick’s involves comedian George Lopez. We determine if it is legal to go to Cuba, and Josh Arnold invents a new game called “Beat Grub Hub.” The gang debates if it is a sign of a troubled marriage if a couple has separate bedrooms.

