In this very special edition of BOB & TOM Tonight, Tom, Kristi, and Josh are joined by Bob Kevoian at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for our Carb Day broadcast. Tom talks one-on-one with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Mike Tirico, Hulman CEO Mark Miles, and Townsend Bell. Actor Drew Powell stops by with his friend and Indy 500 Pole Sitter Simon Pagenaud. IndyCar on NBC reporter Kevin Lee joins us to explain a little bit about the race. Drivers JR Hildebrand and Sage Karam also join us.