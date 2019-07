It is the eating competition America has been waiting for: The St. Elmos Spicy Shrimp Showdown. Josh Arnold, amateur eater, takes on spice connoisseur Ace Cosby. The first one to eat 10 jumbo shrimp smothered in cocktail sauce chocked full of horseradish wins. Will the competitors be able to stand the heat? Will their sinuses give out under the pressure? Will there be tears? Tune in to find out.