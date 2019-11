Godwin is back from a trip, and Tom has a bizarre request for his best friend. Comedian Dave Dyer joins us with his “VP” mustache. We imagine what Tom is like talking with his many children. Tom loves to send warning texts to the office about road hazards. Donnie Baker calls in on this Veteran’s Day to share about the time he nearly joined the military. Godwin then plays one of his best parodies, “They Were Schwinging.”