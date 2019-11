Sidecar Sessions is the talk show that takes place on Dave Dyer’s Ural cT sidecar. His guest in this episode is comedian Costaki Economopoulos. You can find out where he is on www.costaki.com, follow him on Twitter @funnycostaki or on Instagram at @costakieconomopoulos. Listen to his Quick Snaps segment every Tuesday during the NFL season on The Bob & Tom Show.